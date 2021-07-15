Boise-based flamenco dance company Cuadro Nuevo will perform Saturday, July 17, at 6 p.m. in Ketchum Town Square.
Cuadro Nuevo “draws inspiration from classical guitar, contemporary dance/art performance, cultural music and flamenco,” the city stated in a news release. “They focus on performing new and traditional works representing the artists that comprise the group. Cuadro Nuevo comes from varying backgrounds, including classical, cultural and experimental music, numerous dance forms, visual art and poetry.”
Kelli Brown, founder of Off Center Dance and artistic director for Flamenco Idaho, will provide an instructional class for all ages prior to the performance, from 6-6:30 p.m. Brown is also an adjunct professor at Boise State University and dance educator at Idaho Arts Charter School. She has choreographed more than 30 modern dance works and is the recipient of many grants and awards, including Idaho Dance Education Organization Dance Educator of the Year.
The event is organized by the Ketchum Arts Commission. Entry for the performance and dance lesson is free.
