Jazz is one of the few purely American art forms. That’s why people have come from all over the country to the Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival since 1990 to honor the past and future of the genre.
The celebration returns this weekend after a three-year hiatus. From Oct. 12-16, 40 bands will perform at venues that include the Sun Valley Inn, the Sun Valley Opera House and Satchmo’s.
Of course, jazz is an umbrella term. This festival offers vintage, swing, big band, Zydeco, blues, gypsy, stride, boogie-woogie, cabaret, folk, Western, ragtime, contemporary and more. Highlights this year include dueling pianos and the “Hall of Fame Legends” series where one can learn about the roots of the genre.
