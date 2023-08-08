Jared Farmer

Jared Farmer will speak Wednesday at The Community Library.

 Courtesy photo by Eric Sucar

Geohumanist Jared Farmer, the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania, returns this month for his second residency with The Community Library at the historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in Ketchum.

Farmer’s research focuses on the 19th century and the North American West. His recent work has turned to global environmental history across the modern period.

As part of his residency, Farmer will present a free program at The Community Library: “Musical Landscapes of the Intermountain West” from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The program will also be live streamed. Registration is recommended to save a seat.

