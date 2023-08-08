Geohumanist Jared Farmer, the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania, returns this month for his second residency with The Community Library at the historic Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in Ketchum.
Farmer’s research focuses on the 19th century and the North American West. His recent work has turned to global environmental history across the modern period.
As part of his residency, Farmer will present a free program at The Community Library: “Musical Landscapes of the Intermountain West” from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The program will also be live streamed. Registration is recommended to save a seat.
“Jared is our first resident to return for a second residency, and we are thrilled to have him back in the community,” said Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education. “Jared’s work touches on many aspects of history in the American West, and he continuously invites us to think about our relationship to this region—its landscapes, peoples and their cultures, and also the many perspectives and points of confluence across eras and geographies.”
Originally from Provo, Utah, Farmer earned his degrees from Utah State University, the University of Montana, and Stanford University.
His book “On Zion’s Mount: Mormons, Indians, and the American Landscape” won the Francis Parkman Prize from the Society of American Historians for the best-written nonfiction book on an American theme, a literary award that honors the “union of the historian and the artist.”
His subsequent book, “Trees in Paradise: A California History” won the Ray Allen Billington Prize from the Organization of American Historians for the best book on the history of Native and/or settler peoples in frontier, border, and borderland zones of intercultural contact in any century to the present.
During his 2021 residency in Ketchum, Farmer was working on his newest book, “Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees,” which has been reviewed in Nature, Science, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Review of Books, among other outlets. The book is the story of the planet’s oldest trees and the making of the modern world, highlighting the turn in the 18th century when naturalists embarked on a quest to locate and date the oldest living things on Earth. From Lebanon to New Zealand to California and Idaho, Farmer surveys the history of the world’s oldest trees, including voices of Indigenous peoples, religious figures, and contemporary scientists who study elderflora in crisis. In a changing climate, a long future is still possible, Farmer shows, but only if we give care to young things that might grow old.
Farmer’s current project is collaborative: a GIS-based digital history of the lower Schuylkill River petrochemical corridor. His three long-term book projects are “God View: How Seeing Earth Changed Humanity” (a meditation on aerial technologies of seeing); “Vicarious Records” (a metahistory of family); and “The Everlasting Stone Age” (a cultural history of rocks).
In October 2023, Farmer will be delivering the 28th annual Leonard J. Arrington Mormon History Lecture in Logan, Utah; his presentation will be called “Music & the Unspoken Truth.” ￼
