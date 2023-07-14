The Hailey Public Library and the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host psychologist Carol Stephens from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, for the final talk in a four-part series called Living with Alzheimer’s.
The talk will be held at Town Center West and live streamed.
“Individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias lose the ability to use words as the disease progresses,” said Programs and Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher. “However, families can find new ways to connect. Dr. Stephens will explore effective communication strategies, sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice and body language.”
Fletcher added that Stephens will discuss how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication and identify strategies to help connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
The Living with Alzheimer’s series is offered in-person and simultaneously live-streamed on the HPL YouTube channel, accessible via the Library Programs tab at www.haileypubliclibrary.org. In addition, each talk is recorded and posted to the programs archive page.
Stephens has worked as a psychologist for more than 35 years. Her work emphasizes community awareness about changes in thinking and memory in older adults and the importance of early identification and intervention with the goal of helping older adults and their families enjoy good quality of life until the end. In her psychology practice, Stephens specializes in treatment of depression, anxiety, insomnia and mental health issues in adults, seniors and their families.
Hailey Town Center West is located across from the library at 116 S River St. in Hailey. For more information about this and other talks, call 208-788-2036 or visit haileypubliclibrary.org. ￼
