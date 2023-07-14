Alzheimer’s Series

The Living with Alzheimer’s series is offered in-person and simultaneously live-streamed on the Hailey Public Library YouTube channel, and accessible via the Library Programs tab at haileypubliclibrary.org.

The Hailey Public Library and the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host psychologist Carol Stephens from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, for the final talk in a four-part series called Living with Alzheimer’s.

The talk will be held at Town Center West and live streamed.

“Individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias lose the ability to use words as the disease progresses,” said Programs and Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher. “However, families can find new ways to connect. Dr. Stephens will explore effective communication strategies, sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice and body language.”

