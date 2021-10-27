For the return of the Hailey’s Halloween Hoopla—the city’s marquee trick-or-treat event—Mike McKenna went door to door to drum up support.
As a result, the executive director of The Chamber got the best response he’s ever had. Everyone he talked to was interested.
“All the businesses and nonprofits in downtown Hailey are awesome enough to offer up a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience for all the young little ghosts and goblins,” McKenna said.
This Friday, kids will have the chance to show off their costumes and snag some sweet treats in downtown Hailey from 3-5 p.m.
One business owner told McKenna they give out an average of 2,000 pieces of candy in past Hooplas.
At the future site of Hailey’s town square, located behind city hall, the Kiwanis Club’s Key Club will hold their annual costume contest led by students. Prizes will be given out.
This is the first event Hailey has hosted for the locals since their Fourth of July Parade.
“It’s so great that we embrace the family element of Hailey,” McKenna said. “Hailey’s always been more of the family town in the valley. If you’ve grown up in Hailey, Halloween Hoopla is part of your life.”
Everyone involved must wear a mask, spooky or otherwise. This event is free to attend.
“People are happy to have any sort of safe, outdoor event right now especially with the winter coming on and all the chaos of COVID,” McKenna said.
For more information or to get involved, please contact The Chamber at Info@ValleyChamber.org, visit ValleyChamber.org or call 208-788-3484.
“I hope the kids ... remember how fun it is to be a kid and remember what Halloween is all about,” McKenna said.
