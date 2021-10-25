With the return of the Hailey Halloween Hoopla, kids will have the chance to show off their costumes and snag some sweet treats this Friday, Oct. 29. The event takes place in downtown Hailey from 3-5 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters will visit local merchants. The Chamber of Hailey and Wood River Valley collaborate with local businesses and nonprofits to provide a fun, safe experience for kids.
At the future site of Hailey's town square, located behind city hall, the Kiwanis Club’s Key Club will hold their annual costume contest led by students. Prizes will be given out.
Everyone involved must wear a mask, spooky or otherwise. This event is free to attend.
For more information or to get involved, please contact The Chamber at Info@ValleyChamber.org, visit ValleyChamber.org or call 208-788-3484.
See the Wednesday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for full coverage.
Isn’t it funny how they could ever pull this off ? Not a chance in the upper valley with money . Go, Barney Fife!
