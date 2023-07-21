Hunter Noack grew up in central Oregon with the best of both worlds as he describes, with his mother giving him the love of music and his father giving him the love of the outdoors. He has combined his two loves and created “In A Landscape,” with which he hopes to leave audiences feeling the magic of nature around them.

“So often people are outside being active or going to a destination. ‘In A Landscape’ allows people to be in a place for an hour and a half and unplug, watching the landscape around them,” Noack said.

Noack will be returning to the Wood River Valley July 25 and 26 to give two outdoor concerts on his 9-foot Steinway grand piano alongside the Big Wood River, just south of the River Run Plaza. The concerts, presented by the Sun Valley Museum of Art, begin at 6 p.m.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments