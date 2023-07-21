Hunter Noack grew up in central Oregon with the best of both worlds as he describes, with his mother giving him the love of music and his father giving him the love of the outdoors. He has combined his two loves and created “In A Landscape,” with which he hopes to leave audiences feeling the magic of nature around them.
“So often people are outside being active or going to a destination. ‘In A Landscape’ allows people to be in a place for an hour and a half and unplug, watching the landscape around them,” Noack said.
Noack will be returning to the Wood River Valley July 25 and 26 to give two outdoor concerts on his 9-foot Steinway grand piano alongside the Big Wood River, just south of the River Run Plaza. The concerts, presented by the Sun Valley Museum of Art, begin at 6 p.m.
Ticket holders are encouraged to walk or bike to the location where they will be given headphones to enjoy the music.
Noack’s mother directed a classical music festival, so he grew up around talented musicians who inspired him to study music. He also spent a lot of time in the outdoors hunting and fishing with his father, which gave him an appreciation of nature.
He graduated from Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan and went to the San Francisco Conservatory and the University of Southern California for his undergraduate degree. Noack then earned a master’s degree from the Guild Hall School for Music and Drama in London before returning home to Oregon.
“When I got back to Oregon, there wasn’t really many opportunities for classical pianists,” he laughed. “Other than teaching, performing is kind of a lottery.”
Noack decided to do a pop-up concert in a landscape, seeing how music and the combination of being in a natural setting affected people.
“A one-off art project has now turned into an organization that (has kept) us busy year round for the past eight years,” Noack said.
With “In A Landscape,” Noack has performed more than 200 concerts in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, New York, Utah, Wyoming, and California to more than 30,000 people. Guest artists have included poets, visual artists, dancers, and musicians playing everything from banjos to pianos. His mother, Lori Noah, is the executive director and his step-father, Craig Camiano, is the president of the board, for the project Noack added.
It’s not only people who get to enjoy the concert, Noack said. Wildlife also enjoy the show.
“One concert series we did on the cliffs on the Oregon coast, there was a whale that surfaced and stayed around for both days for about half the show,” Noack said. “People got to listen to classical music and watch this whale breech and swim around, it was incredible.”
He’s also had deer, elk, and other creatures come for awhile, and birds hover over him as he plays.
Noack added that he was incredibly grateful to have been able to play in Yosemite Valley and at Joshua Tree National Park.
“We work with national parks and land trusts to perform, as we don’t have amplified sound and (have) a low impact on the environment,” Noack said. “We leave no trace. All our equipment is solar powered, and we host smaller audiences to give more space to connect with nature.”
The use of custom headphones are included in the ticket price. No chairs will be provided. SVMoA recommends attendees bring low-backed chairs, blankets and picnics. Absolutely no smoking, vaping or any type of fire is allowed on site.
For more information and to purchase tickets for “In A Landscape,” contact Sun Valley Museum of Art at 208-726-9491, send an email to information@svmoa.org or visit svmoa.org. ￼
