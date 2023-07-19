The Sun Valley Museum of Art will host two outdoor classical piano concerts July 25-26 in Ketchum, the second year the museum has held the event.
“In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at Reinheimer Ranch between the bike path and the Big Wood River. Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved SVMoA’s plan last week.
The concert will be in the style of a “silent disco” in which attendees wear headphones that are supplied by the organizers of the event, according to SVMoA’s application to the city.
“At times, you are encouraged to get up and move around, and even lay under the piano,” SVMoA Performing Arts and Lectures Director Kristine Bretall said. “I laid under the piano, because I had never done that before. I thought, ‘I work here, but I’ll do it.’”
The unique format cuts back on disruption to the environment, as no speakers or lighting is being proposed, SVMoA said. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and treat the concert as a “pack in, pack out” event, although there will be trash cans on site.
“It’s this surprisingly intimate setting that transcends all the individual elements to be this sort of alchemy of beauty and art,” Bretall said. “There’s this magic in listening together but sharing the experience without spoken words, and just looking around and seeing everybody experiencing what you are.”
“It’s my understanding that the headphones allow you to be in a complete sound bubble,” Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commissioner Susan Passovoy said.
There will be no parking available at the event. It was originally going to be included, but it was deemed that per Idaho Parks Foundation rules parking on the Reinheimer Ranch property isn’t allowed. (The Parks Foundation manages the property.)
“Last year in Hailey, we found this to be the most low impact event we’ve ever hosted,” the SVMoA said in its application. “There will be no concessions, although attendees can bring their own food and drink. A portable toilet will be parked at the spot, too.”
“This event has happened at national and state parks across the West: from the top of Mt. Bachelor to parks and wild lands without incident,” according to the Conditional Use Permit application submitted by the museum.
The piano is driven in via trailer and truck. The truck drops the trailer, which serves as the stage for the performance. The truck parks offsite and then returns to grab the trailer and hit the road after the concert.
Young campers from Atkinson Park summer programs and the “I Have a Dream” Foundation have been invited to attend an additional free performance on the afternoon of July 26.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the conditional use permit without too much comment last Tuesday. Commission Chair Neil Morrow asked if there would be any effects on the riparian zone—the area of land immediately adjacent to the creek. Planning and Building Department Director Morgan Landers said the concert is not close enough to the water for that to come into play.
Tickets cost $55 for nonmembers, $45 for members and $20 for students 18 and under. For more, go to www.svmoa.org.
“You’ve walked around in nature before and you’ve heard classical piano music,” Bretall said, “but there’s something about the communal nature of it in nature with people that are listening together.” ￼
