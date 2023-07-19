Piano concert in nature comes to Ketchum

SVMoA first brought “In A Landscape” to Hailey last year.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Museum of Art will host two outdoor classical piano concerts July 25-26 in Ketchum, the second year the museum has held the event.

“In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at Reinheimer Ranch between the bike path and the Big Wood River. Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved SVMoA’s plan last week.

The concert will be in the style of a “silent disco” in which attendees wear headphones that are supplied by the organizers of the event, according to SVMoA’s application to the city.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

