Get dressed in your cowboy best and enjoy a Western inspired culinary evening during the Sun Valley Culinary Institute’s (SVCI) Fall Gathering fundraiser.
“We rebranded from the Forks and Spurs, as ‘Gathering’ refers to rounding up cattle but also we wanted it to be more of a gathering of chefs and winemakers and our community that supports the Institute,” said Karl Uri, director of SVCI.
The gathering will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Elk Run Ranch in Hailey. There will be a selection of vintners and craft beers by Warfield Distillery & Brewery and “cowboy” cuisine from Chef Rodrigo Herrera of Vintage Restaurant, Chef Taveesak “Dang” Chanthasuthisom of Dang Thai Cuisine and Chef Adam Fisher of Gretchen’s at the Sun Valley Resort. SVCI Fall Gathering is also supported by Devoto Gelato and Mahoney’s Bar & Grill.
Proceeds from the event will support SVCI’s professional student fund, which offsets cost of tuition and housing.
“Housing is a huge issue for all employers and residents of the valley. When we are trying to attract students from outside the area, the biggest problem is finding them places to live,” Uri said.
This is the third year of the organization’s student program, which has six students. Students are enrolled for a total of 13 months. The first 10 weeks are spent in the classroom at SVCI in Ketchum, then they have a four-month paid internship at a local restaurant. They go back to the classroom for another 10 weeks and then do another three-month internship before graduating in mid-September.
“As an administrator, I see the big picture and their transformation over the year. They gain confidence and skills along with maturity,” Uri said.
Two former students will be highlighted during the Gathering, Jonathan Watson and River Greenfield. Watson was accepted into the Walt Disney Resort culinary program and Greenfield is now teaching culinary arts in Boise, according to Uri.
The Fall Gathering festivities include live entertainment from one of country music’s top emerging performers, Kurt Van Meter.
A live auction will highlight the night. Items up for bid include: an exclusive Seattle trip guided by Uri; a hands-on demonstration dinner paired with selected wines for 20 with culinary insider Chef Bruce Seidel, who produces “Iron Chef,” “Chopped” and “Next Food Network Star”, a trip to Ft. Worth, Texas, to experience the Stockyard historic district with dinner for two at the world-famous Lonesome Dove Restaurant, two VIP seats, and a backstage tour of the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” at Billy Bob’s Texas; and horse boarding and lessons for six months at the River Sage Stables in Bellevue
In addition, there will be mechanical bull rides, corn hole tossing, a bonfire and several other activities to enjoy. The benefit will conclude with dessert by the bonfire.
In addition to the culinary school, SVCI also hosts a variety of cooking classes and events such as fondue nights during ski season.
“We have a wonderful and iconic building on Main Street, and we want it open and vibrant for the community to use,” Uri said.
