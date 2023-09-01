Get dressed in your cowboy best and enjoy a Western inspired culinary evening during the Sun Valley Culinary Institute’s (SVCI) Fall Gathering fundraiser.

“We rebranded from the Forks and Spurs, as ‘Gathering’ refers to rounding up cattle but also we wanted it to be more of a gathering of chefs and winemakers and our community that supports the Institute,” said Karl Uri, director of SVCI.

The gathering will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Elk Run Ranch in Hailey. There will be a selection of vintners and craft beers by Warfield Distillery & Brewery and “cowboy” cuisine from Chef Rodrigo Herrera of Vintage Restaurant, Chef Taveesak “Dang” Chanthasuthisom of Dang Thai Cuisine and Chef Adam Fisher of Gretchen’s at the Sun Valley Resort. SVCI Fall Gathering is also supported by Devoto Gelato and Mahoney’s Bar & Grill.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments