In 2020, Field Daze offered a chance for community and connection in a time of social distance. This summer, with shared enthusiasm from many, including the mayor, the outdoor theater venue returned to charm and entertain.
Co-founders, local drama teacher Cathy Reinheimer and freelance producer, writer and actor/comedian Lila Claghorn first met at the gym. They bonded over their history of performing and commiserated over the frozen state of art in the area. The next day, over a cup of coffee, they decided to start their labor of love: Field Daze right outside Cathy’s home, on Reinheimer Ranch.
“We wanted to bring the town spirit back,” Reinheimer said.
This weekend promises one of their most exciting shows yet. Tap dancers from Footlight Dance Center will dazzle the stage. Broadway singers Nick Sacks, Madison Hansmeyer and Claghorn herself will serenade the audience as the sun goes down. L.A. comedian Ally Weinhold will keep the mood light as she emcees the show. The Beverly Lovers, a rambunctious duet of Aly Wepplo and David Janeski, will perform splendid pop covers spanning the past 70 years.
Though initially named “Comedy, Cocktails & Cabaret,” the event has been rebranded to “Comedy, Cocktails & Classics.”
“We thought it would go in the direction of Broadway,” Claghorn said. “But the more we worked with the Beverly Lovers, the more we had the essence of this grassroots event. We thought we would get more of a coffeehouse vibe. We’re singing a lot of these fabulous classic songs, which will make the evening just so much more accessible and delightful for the audience and for us.”
Field Daze encourages patrons to bring their own chairs and picnics. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available for purchases from Warfield Distillery & Brewery.
The venue has already seen several highlights this year. The season began with Samuel D. Hunter’s play, “The Case for the Existence of God,” co-produced alongside Sawtooth Productions, the Argyros and the Laughing Stock Theatre.
“Being able to produce a piece like that from an incredibly talented New York playwright, who is from Idaho, about a play based in Idaho, was just the most special experience for both of us,” Claghorn said.
R.L. Rowsey reunited the Caritas Chorale on July 17-18 to “Celebrate, Honor and Remember” those who passed from COVID-19.
Looking forward, Aug. 7 brings the Children’s Faire, offering a fun-filled afternoon for all ages. In the tradition of Idaho fairs, there will be live entertainment, a mini farmers’ market, food trucks, fiddlers, hula hooping, lassoing, candy apples, snow cones, face painting, carnival games and a giant waterslide.
Due to the pandemic, many local venues closed their doors. Field Daze has been a beacon of hope for an uncertain theater scene. Last year, Company of Fools disbanded. Out of the ashes comes a new project: Liberty Theatre Company. LTC asked Field Daze to produce and host one of their shows “Together Again” on Aug. 20 and 21, for a night of music and stories.
This season will end just as last season did, with R.L. Rousey returning with friends to sing Broadway tunes, as the summer fades, on Aug. 27 and 28, fulfilling the dream of Field Daze, joining the old community with the new.
For more information and ticket prices visit fielddazesunvalley.org.
