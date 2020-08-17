The Idaho Business Review will be hosting a free webinar on Tuesday from 10:30-11:45 a.m. with author, attorney and public speaker Kylar Broadus.
Broadus, a black trans man, was the first publicly transgender American to testify before the U.S. Senate in favor of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act in 2012. In 2019, he was awarded the Trans Trailblazer Award from the LGBT Bar Association of Los Angeles.
According to the Idaho Business Review, Broadus will be discussing “his personal journey and his professional quest for fairness” as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in June protecting gay and transgender Americans from workplace discrimination.
Broadus’ discussion comes amid a turbulent period for transgender politics in Idaho. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Gov. Brad Little’s law banning transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates, which took effect in July, was unconstitutional. To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3126c18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who cares. Want an uphill battle in this PC nightmare?.. Try being a conservative in Blaine County politics
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In