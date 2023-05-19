Loteria

The Hailey Public Library and Neighbors Helping Neighbors are launching Lotería Night, a new monthly, bilingual community series, to be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. starting May 25.

Lotería is a traditional game of chance, sometimes referred to as Mexican bingo, and played with a deck of 54 colorful cards. The free family friendly event will be held at Town Center West and feature door prizes and aperitivos.

“Originating in 15th century Italy, lotería was brought by colonizers to the area we now call Mexico in the 1700s where it quickly gained popularity,” commented programs and engagement manager Kristin Fletcher. “A designated caller, or cantor selects a card from the deck which features a culturally relevant image, like a fruit, person, animal, cultural symbol or various personalities.

