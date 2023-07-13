Join master knitter and Sun Valley Needle Arts owner Patricia Lirk for a friendly knitting circle designed for all abilities on Tuesday, July 18. Hosted by Hailey Public Library, the free activity is offered from 5:30-7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the main library building.
Participants should bring their own yarn and needles.
“We had such a great time offering a knitting class last year that we asked Patricia to come back and lead a monthly knitting circle for all ages,” commented organizer Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager. “Patricia believes that knitting is a skill that stays with you your whole life and is calming and gratifying, much like yoga or meditation.”
