Hailey Public Library

The Hailey Public Library was first established in 1919 on the corner of Main and Bullion.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Join master knitter and Sun Valley Needle Arts owner Patricia Lirk for a friendly knitting circle designed for all abilities on Tuesday, July 18. Hosted by Hailey Public Library, the free activity is offered from 5:30-7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the main library building.

Participants should bring their own yarn and needles.

“We had such a great time offering a knitting class last year that we asked Patricia to come back and lead a monthly knitting circle for all ages,” commented organizer Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager. “Patricia believes that knitting is a skill that stays with you your whole life and is calming and gratifying, much like yoga or meditation.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments