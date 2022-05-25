Over 440 Blaine County veterans are laid to rest at the Hailey Cemetery. Each year since 2001, the community has come together to make the Hailey Memorial Day Ceremony possible.
On the Friday prior, volunteers help place flags and carnations—donated by local businesses—on every known veteran’s grave. Then, they help serve refreshments following the event.
The Hailey Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day service Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.
Mountain Home Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Idaho Army National Guard will attend. The Boise Highlander Bagpipers will perform commemorative music.
Organizer Geegee Lowe hopes this event will help people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“We can never give back what our veterans sacrificed, but we can give it our best try with gratitude to take care of the tomorrows they gave us,” Lowe said.
She says that despite their humility, veterans are the backbone of our community.
“Their dedicated spirit [and] high ideals for freedom are reflected in all that they do, and they help make Blaine County an incredible place to call home,” Lowe said.
This year’s theme is “Remember the Fallen, Honor their Service and Sacrifice, And Rejoice in your Freedom.”
“Each year, we look for a thoughtful saying to capture the message of the day,” Lowe said. “Remember and honor our soldiers that did not get to come home. They fought for us and for our country’s freedom, and we need to continue what they started.
“It [the Hailey Cemetery] is an incredibly beautiful park for the community to stroll, ride bikes, skate, run, reflect, walk dogs, and embrace memories of our friends that have passed on,” Lowe added.
For more information, call 208-720-7395 or 208-788-2007.
“I hope they appreciate a short captured moment in our busy schedules to stop and reflect and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to give us the freedoms we have today and to also show our gratitude to all our service members who daily perform acts for the greater good of our communities,” Lowe said. ￼
