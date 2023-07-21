Mobile planetarium

Attendees of the mobile planetarium presentation by Boise State’s AstroTAC team learned the mythology behind the constellations on Tuesday, July 18.

The expression “dog days of summer” commonly refers to the hottest part of the summer, but it actually originates from Greek mythology as the constellation Sirius (Dog Star) rises during the day, instead of being visible at night, according to Boise State’s AstroTACs mobile planetarium presenters.

Addie Hobson and Chandler Beasley are two astrophysics students at Boise State University who travel the state giving presentations on space related topics. The two presentations they made at The Community Library in Ketchum on Tuesday, July 18, were about mythology in the constellations.

“I love space and sharing with people about what they can see in the night sky, and watching their faces light up when they learn,” Hobson said.

