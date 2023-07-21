The expression “dog days of summer” commonly refers to the hottest part of the summer, but it actually originates from Greek mythology as the constellation Sirius (Dog Star) rises during the day, instead of being visible at night, according to Boise State’s AstroTACs mobile planetarium presenters.
Addie Hobson and Chandler Beasley are two astrophysics students at Boise State University who travel the state giving presentations on space related topics. The two presentations they made at The Community Library in Ketchum on Tuesday, July 18, were about mythology in the constellations.
“I love space and sharing with people about what they can see in the night sky, and watching their faces light up when they learn,” Hobson said.
The presentation was geared towards all ages, and there were several children in the audience.
Hobson and Beasley are part of Astronomers in Training Assisting the Community, or AstroTAC. They use a portable planetarium to spark curiosity in the next generation of scientists, according to their website.
“We go to rural areas as often as we can to bring science education and an opportunity to learn more about space,” Beasley said.
The two brought a map of the night sky in Ketchum and went over the different constellations people might see and the mythology behind them.
“Did you know that the Big Dipper isn’t actually a constellation, it’s an asterism, a collection of stars that are a part of a larger constellation, Ursa Major, or the Great Bear,” Hobson said.
Hobson then explained the mythology behind Ursa Major. Callisto, a nymph, had a child with Zeus, king of the Greek Gods. Zeus’ wife, Hera, learned of Callisto and turned her into a bear. When Callisto’s son saw a great bear hunting, he didn’t realize it was his mother. To save them, Zeus threw them both into the sky, becoming Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, Hobson said.
The pair also discussed the different Zodiac signs and the mythology behind each and where they are located.
“We love doing presentations, and they are free for communities and schools. Educators just need to reach out to us to schedule a show,” Beasley said.
AstroTAC’s shows include topics like the Mars Rover and what it took to be built and land on Mars, as well as observing the night sky and the effects of light pollution.
They also have pre-recorded planetarium shows and offer stargazing events and activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In