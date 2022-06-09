Get your chocolate Mole on at The Hunger Coalition

Mole, pronounced mo-lay, is a chocolate and spice-based traditional recipe that has been recognized as the national dish of Mexico. On Saturday, June 11, The Hunger Coalition is offering a chance to sample various versions of the dish during a community gathering in Bellevue.
The Bellevue-based nonprofit is hosting its first annual MoleFest or Festival de Mole on Saturday, June 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Bloom Community Food Center, 10 Honeysuckle St. in Bellevue. There will be music, raffles, and guests can taste five scratch-made moles from chefs competing in a “top-chef” style cooking competition.
“Mole is a Mexican soul food originating in Oaxaca that’s often made of nuts, chili, special herbs and spices,” said Hunger Coalition Resource and Advocacy Supervisor Dolores Vega. “The Hunger Coalition is thrilled to be hosting MoleFest to bring cultures together in celebration of this dish.”
The event is open to the public. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children (cash only) and includes a tasting of the five moles served with rice and beans.
Judges will determine the best moles in two categories: Overall Best Flavor and Most Unique Flavor, while guests can vote for the “community favorite.” Four people have been selected as official event judges: Armando Armenta of La Cabañita; Becky Lopez, executive director of The Alliance; Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman, and USDA Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto.
“We opened Bloom Community Food Center to bring people together around food, celebrate culture and raise our voices for a better tomorrow,” said Kristin McMahon, communications supervisor for The Hunger Coalition. “MoleFest is a great way to do just that.”
The new center includes a community kitchen, year-round greenhouses, children’s play area, next generation food pantry and a collaboration room to “build on community partnerships and grassroots organizing efforts,” McMahon said.
According to a press release, The Hunger Coalition “builds a healthy community through access to good food and addresses the root causes of food insecurity in collaboration with key partners.”
For more information, visit thehungercoalition.org. ￼
