When it comes to Stanley's Winterfest, the motto says it all: "Let's get weird."
The Presidents' Day Weekend tradition, now entering its 14th year, features outhouse races, frozen turkey bowling, snow rafting and a beach party to celebrate one of the coldest locales in the continental United States. (Any questions? Understandable. Go to www.stanleywinterfest.com for a full schedule and an explanation of events.)
For those of legal drinking age, the weekend starts Friday night, Feb. 17, with the Mountain Village Kickoff Beach Party at 9 p.m. Things get more family friendly on Saturday, Feb. 18, as a majority of the events head outdoors.
