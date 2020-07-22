The Sawtooth Botanical Garden is set to proceed as planned with its annual Garden Tour this Saturday, July 25. The 25th anniversary event will feature tours of private gardens in the Golden Eagle, Gimlet and Aspen Hollow neighborhoods, as well as at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden itself.
The event organizers will observe various COVID-19 safety guidelines, including making hand wash and hand sanitizer stations amply available. Each ticketholder will also receive a commemorative 25th anniversary bandanna, which they are encouraged to wear as a face covering during each stop along the tour.
“We feel that with six locations in all-outdoor and wide-open settings, [the event] is ideal for following COVID health and safety guidelines,” said Executive Director Jen Smith. “We are just thrilled to offer up an event that allows for social-distance gathering while still socializing in gorgeous landscapes.”
The Garden Tour booklet is available now and includes information about each garden, a map, details on sponsors and artwork by local artist Poo Wright-Pulliam. Booklets can be found at the Botanical Garden, at local garden centers and at the Visit Sun Valley Visitor Center.
Each location along the tour is near the Blaine County Recreation District’s Wood River Trail bike path. Participants are encouraged to pick up a map and guide themselves between the various tour stops. Each individual garden will offer guided tours. Groups may be limited if too many people show up at once to any particular garden.
Tickets are presently available at $30 for garden members and $35 for nonmembers. Those prices go up by $5 two days before the tour. Participants can purchase tickets online at sbgarden.org, in person at the garden or by calling 208-726-9358.
Learn more about the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and secure tour tickets at sbgarden.org.
