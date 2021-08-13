The Washington, D.C.-based Middle East Institute will host next week a free, full-day conference featuring foreign-policy experts and former U.S. officials to discuss a landmark international agreement between Israel, the United States and several Arab countries.
The featured guests will review the Abraham Accords and its impact on the Middle East, one year after the agreement was signed. They will also discuss other major issues facing the Middle East.
The conference—titled “Israel, the Abraham Accords, and U.S. Policy in a Changing Middle East”—will be held at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum on Friday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to the public.
Speakers will include Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), former U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joe Votel and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro.
The conference will be hosted by the Middle East Institute and members of its board of governors, including former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan and Sun Valley residents Jim Holman and Brian C. McK. Henderson. This is the organization’s fifth year hosting a policy conference in Sun Valley, pausing only last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agenda includes:
• At 9:35 a.m., Risch, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will give a keynote address called “U.S. Politics and Policy Toward Israel and the Middle East.”
• At 11:30 a.m., a session called “The Abraham Accords, Headway and Headwinds.”
• At 12:15 p.m., a session called “The Palestinian Plight, and Pathways for Israeli-Palestinian Peace.”
• At 2 p.m., a discussion called “Economic and Business Dynamics in a Changing Region.”
• At 3 p.m., a session called “The Afghan Pullout, U.S. Defense, and American Security Relations in the New Middle East.”
For more information about the event, contact Rachel Dooley at rdooley@mei.edu or 202-785-1141, ext. 241. People can register online at: https://bit.ly/3g0u6RY.
The Middle East Institute is a non-partisan policy, educational and cultural institute. It was founded in 1946.
