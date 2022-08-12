As superpowers Russia and China jockey for the top-tier position in the world order, it is essential that the United States not take its focus away from working toward security and stability in the Middle East, a former senior diplomat said this week while in Sun Valley.
Robert Jordan, the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2001-2003, will speak next week at the Middle East Institute’s fifth annual Sun Valley Conference in Ketchum. The Washington, D.C.-based organization will hold the free conference featuring foreign-policy experts and former U.S. officials from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Limelight Hotel.
This year, the conference will focus on the security implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Middle East. Discussion topics will include the dynamics of Middle East security, unifying the U.S. approach to the Middle East and the world, and the war’s energy and economic implications for the United States and the Middle East.
Other scheduled speakers include retired Gen. Joseph Votel, the former leader of U.S. Central Command, and David Schenker, former U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs.
Jordan, 76, a lawyer, was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as ambassador to Saudi Arabia shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States and held the post until October 2003. After his service, he returned to his work at Dallas law firm Baker Botts—the law firm of former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker—and in 2010 moved to Dubai to represent the firm there. He retired in 2014 and now serves as a diplomat in residence and adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University in Texas.
In an interview Wednesday while on vacation in Sun Valley, Jordan said the United States must foster relations with the Middle East that “provide for the free flow of energy around the world, security for Israel and stability for Middle East nations.”
“We’ve seen what happens when that stability is disrupted,” he said.
A key part of achieving that goal, Jordan said, is maintaining a solid working relationship with Saudi Arabia, the oil-rich ally of the United States now led by the controversial crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, often referred to as “MBS.”
Over several decades, the United States has had an overarching deal with Saudi Arabia that it provide oil and in return the U.S. provides military equipment and security, Jordan said. Though the relationship was strained by the fact that numerous Saudi citizens participated in the al-Qaida 9/11 attacks, the Bush administration had generally “warm” relations with Saudi Arabia, he said.
Later, President Barack Obama was sometimes critical of the Saudis and supported a pact with Saudi foe Iran in which the Iranians would dismantle much of their nuclear development program in exchange for relief from extensive sanctions. In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, which the Saudis considered a “weak agreement,” Jordan said.
“Since 9/11, we’ve certainly had an up and down relationship with Saudi Arabia,” he said.
On a positive note, the Saudis worked to help eradicate most of the al-Qaida presence in the Arabian peninsula, Jordan noted, but in 2018 agents of the Saudi government were implicated in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“The question now is, ‘Do we put the Saudis in some sort of penalty box?’” Jordan said.
While he believes it is appropriate to criticize the assassination of Khashoggi, Jordan said Saudi Arabia “has a place in the world” and it was the right move for President Joe Biden to meet with MBS last month.
“We’ve got to communicate with each other,” he said.
The United States might not always approve of the actions of the Saudi leadership, Jordan said, “but if the royal family fell, it would look more like Libya than Switzerland.”
Now, relations with the Middle East are colored by the Russia invasion of Ukraine, a development that upset petroleum markets and instigated increases in oil prices, Jordan noted. Though the impact of the conflict on U.S. and European relations with the Middle East is “unclear at this point,” the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries does not want $120-per-barrel oil prices, he said. At that rate, people look for alternative fuels, while at $100 per barrel, oil producers can “keep people addicted” to their product.
Nonetheless, Jordan said, Middle East countries will eventually have to look at Russia’s “barbaric actions” and weigh their relations with Moscow. Meanwhile, China is Saudi Arabia’s largest customer, he said.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” he said. “The pieces are going to be moving around the chessboard chaotically.”
It will mostly be up to MBS to determine which direction Saudi Arabia takes over the coming years, Jordan said. The country has developed a strategic framework called Saudi Vision 2030, a plan to reduce dependency on oil, to diversify its economy and to invest in housing, health care, transportation and other public service programs.
At the same time, MBS has been criticized for authoritarian approaches in governance, such as his treatment of dissidents and human rights activists. The United States must “speak up on values,” Jordan said, but also be mindful of its common interests with Saudi Arabia, such as economic ties and the development of clean energy—all while being “candid” with MBS.
“We’ve got to let him know we’re watching,” he said.
Jordan said he believes President Biden and his administration has been somewhat neglectful in dealing with the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. The administration has not yet filled the Saudi Arabia ambassador post and should have had an ambassador in the country when Biden met with MBS, he said.
“We need someone there every day, to maintain and direct relations,” he said.
Meanwhile, Biden’s policies have had some penalizing effects on the hydrocarbon industry and made investment in the industry riskier, Jordan said. It is appropriate to develop alternative energy sources and minimize carbon emissions, but fossil fuels are still needed in the near term, he said.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said.
Jordan said he is not optimistic that the United States can now negotiate a deal with Iran that would effectively stem its development of nuclear weapons, in exchange for lifting sanctions. Likewise, he believed the Obama-era deal had its shortfalls.
As for the future of the Middle East, Jordan sees positive and negative influences. In Afghanistan, the economy is in “shambles,” the Taliban is imposing draconian policies and international investment is minimal. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was “an embarrassment,” he said, but one born out of “mission creep” and “bankrupt policy.”
“There are some problems we simply can’t solve,” Jordan said.
The Saudis—with their expansive vision for the future—are trying to emulate the United Arab Emirates by fostering business and investment, and developing a society and cities where people and families want to live, Jordan said. If the evolution continues, it could foster positive relations with the United States, he said. Oil will remain an important commodity, and it is good practice for the United States to help Saudi Arabia defend itself and maintain regional security.
“They are an important international player,” he said. ￼
