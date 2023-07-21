Ed Yong

Award-winning journalist Ed Yong {span}writes about the quirky lives of animals and scientists.{/span}

 Courtesy photo by Ursula Soltys

Curiosity is what leads journalist Ed Yong into the various subjects he covers, from hagfish to to charismatic elephants and naked mole rats. The science journalist reports for The Atlantic and has won many awards for his reporting, including the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism.

Yong is one of the many writers featured for the upcoming Sun Valley Writers’ Conference, from July 22-24. He will be speaking with The New York Times columnist and podcast host Ezra Klein from 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

“I started my career in science at university and started a Ph.D. program in molecular biology. I realized I didn’t enjoy it, and I was happier writing and talking about science more than doing it,” Yong said in an interview with the Mountain Express.

