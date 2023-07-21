Curiosity is what leads journalist Ed Yong into the various subjects he covers, from hagfish to to charismatic elephants and naked mole rats. The science journalist reports for The Atlantic and has won many awards for his reporting, including the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism.
Yong is one of the many writers featured for the upcoming Sun Valley Writers’ Conference, from July 22-24. He will be speaking with The New York Times columnist and podcast host Ezra Klein from 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
“I started my career in science at university and started a Ph.D. program in molecular biology. I realized I didn’t enjoy it, and I was happier writing and talking about science more than doing it,” Yong said in an interview with the Mountain Express.
The Sun Valley Writer’s Conference brings some of the country’s top writers, innovators, scientific experts, playwrights, poets and policymakers to Sun Valley each summer to discuss their latest works and important issues.
Yong started a blog called “Not Exactly Rocket Science,” which scratched the writing itch he had. The blog started getting picked up by publications, which led to his job at The Atlantic.
Prior to joining The Atlantic, Yong’s writing was featured in National Geographic, the New Yorker, Wired, the New York Times, Nature, New Scientist, Scientific American and other publications. He regularly does talks and interviews, and his TED talk on mind-controlling parasites has been watched by more than 1.9 million people.
Yong will speak about his latest bestselling book, “An Immense World,” a fascinating and deep dive into the extraordinary sensory worlds of other animals.
“As a child, I loved the animal kingdom and the natural world, and I love writing about creatures that don’t get a proper looking at,” Yong said. “Take the hagfish—it is quite a gross creature, notable for producing slime as a defense mechanism. Their biology is fascinating and led me to writing about them.”
In Yong’s latest book, he takes readers through encounters with turtles that can track the Earth’s magnetic fields, fish that emit electrical messages, and even humans who wield sonar like bats, his website states. Readers can also discover that a crocodile’s scaly face is as sensitive as a person’s fingertips, that the eyes of a giant squid evolved to see whales, that plants vibrate with the inaudible songs of courting bugs, and that even simple scallops have complex vision, the site states.
Yong said he got the idea for the book from his wife, Liz Neely, as she is a marine biologist and they were discussing the sensory world of fish.
“It became clear this was a really rich area to write about, not just scientifically, but philosophically fascinating,” Yong said.
It took him about nine months to write the book, as he was also covering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hardest part of being a science writer is there is so much uncertainty,” Yong said. “Every topic, no matter how niche, is arguing some point or another. It’s not so much about telling people but showing how knowledge is creating how we understand what the world is, and good reporting at the core is what we should be doing.”
He added that he hopes people who come to his talk will leave feeling more curious about the natural world and take a moment to consider what animals in their immediate surroundings are feeling.
Yong is the author of two New York Times bestsellers—his latest book “An Immense World”; and “I Contain Multitudes,” about the amazing partnerships between animals and microbes. He guest-edited the “Best American Science and Nature Writing” anthology in 2021.
