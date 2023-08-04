The staff of the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Region office are sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Magic Valley office in Jerome. The office is located at 324 South 417 East.
The goal of the blood drive is 45 pints of blood.
With the event, Fish and Game employees hope to highlight the critical role that blood donors play in the lives to those whose lives may depend on donations. The blood drive is an opportunity for those who value Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources to also show their support to the critical role that the American Red Cross plays in everyone’s lives in Idaho.
