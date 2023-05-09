Film screening of “Spiritual Audacity” to focus on impact of legendary activist Rabbi Heschel
Courtesy image

A free screening of the award-winning documentary “Spiritual Audacity: The Story of Abraham Joshua Heschel” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Community Campus auditorium in Hailey.

Produced by Journey Films, “Spiritual Audacity” is one of the latest films by Martin Doblmeier, a documentarian whose work has aired on PBC, ABC, NBC, the BBC and other broadcast outlets around the world.

Winner of numerous awards—including Emmys, Gabriel and International Film and Television Festival awards—Journey films has been said to have accomplished for religious or spiritual topics what Ken Burns did for historical subjects.

