With cabarets and chorales, the shows at Field Daze usually entertain an older crowd. However, this weekend the folks at behind the festivities will throw a party for the kids.
Kicking off at noon Saturday, Aug. 7, the Children’s Faire will be an authentic Idaho function. And with it, Field Daze co-founders Lila Claghorn and Cathy Reinheimer hope to expand their mission.
“When Cathy and I started the Field Daze event series the purpose was to bring happiness and joy to a community that was wounded,” Claghorn said. “We have been focusing on performing arts because that is our background and felt it was time to play and engage with the children who are also so affected by the last year and a half.”
The entire Sun Valley fire station crew will be there, arriving in a fire truck along with some volunteers to pose for pictures. Roping experts will bring fake cattle and provide lasso lessons.
There will be candy apples, Italian ices, boba drinks, snowcones, pizza, ice cream and cotton candy. Warfield Distillery and Brewery will be there to serve beer and wine to the adults, along with chips, sandwiches and sliders. Three Peas Bakery will offer gluten-free cookies.
Anyone can peruse the mini farmer’s market. Bouncin Bins will contribute an inflatable water slide. Carnival games like cornhole and fishing for treats will be available, too.
Several fiddlers will saunter through the fairgrounds serenading passers-by. A magician will be in the tent. Children can get their face painted. Local teachers will operate an arts and crafts table.
“I’ve worked with children in the Blaine County School District for 25 years, and I used to help direct the Sun Valley Renaissance Faire,” Reinheimer said. “Children are magical thinkers, and I’m hoping that this year’s Children’s Faire will help them to feel silly, carefree, and important again as they have fun through the day with the activities we will offer.”
For more information, visit fielddazesunvalley.org. You can buy admission for 12-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m. Tickets for children cost $8 and adults $15.
