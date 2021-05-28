Field Daze, the outdoor summer performance series at Reinheimer Ranch just south of Ketchum, is set to return this year at the end of June.
Longtime local arts supporter Cathy Reinheimer co-founded Field Daze with Lila Claghorn last summer to fill a much-needed performing arts void in the Wood River Valley. With theaters still shuttered and strict limits placed on public gatherings, Field Daze provided a safe, outdoor alternative and met with great success.
“Field Daze brought us together as a community at a time when a pandemic tried to keep us apart,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “I am truly thankful for those magical evenings of chorus and culture and I look forward to more delightful ‘Daze’ ahead.”
According to Reinheimer, a return in 2021 wasn’t always the plan. The original Field Daze was founded in response to specific circumstances and to fulfill a need—as local actor Kagen Albright said last year, “It’s time for live entertainment to bring people together again, as it always does. During uncertain times, we need to laugh again, and begin it at the grassroots level.”
However, throughout the winter, people kept approaching Reinheimer and Claghorn, asking them to consider returning.
“Lila and I would run into people in Atkinsons’ or on the mountain or at the post office, and they would say please do the field theater again,” Reinheimer said. “That was going on constantly during the winter and we decided we could make it happen. Many of the artists said to us immediately after the season closed that if we were in Stage 4 of reopening again [in 2021], they would love to be on board.”
Sure enough, Gov. Brad Little returned the state to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening scheme on May 11, so Field Daze is coming back with a bang, now with additional backing from Laughing Stock Theater Company, longstanding theater supporter Prue Hemmings and other sponsors and volunteers. Warfield’s food truck will be at the ranch this year serving appetizers and signature cocktails, though like last year, audience members are welcome to bring picnics.
The 2021 season has an even more extensive roster than 2020. Between June 30 and Aug. 27, Reinheimer Ranch will play host to eight separate events. Kicking things off on June 30 and running through July 10 is “A Case for the Existence of God,” a joint presentation by Sawtooth Productions, Laughing Stock Theater, Field Daze and the Argyros Performing Arts Center. The workshop production of the new play by Samuel D. Hunter stars Aaron Shipp and Pete Simpson, with Paul Lazar in the director’s chair.
On July 16 and 17, local vocal choir Caritas Chorale will take to the stage for the first time in over a year. Then, on July 24, Field Daze will host a fundraiser for the Senior Connection featuring some of “the most talented performers in the valley,” Reinheimer said. On July 30 and 31, local stars Aly Wepplo, David Janeski and Janna Arnold will join Claghorn on stage for two evenings of music and comedy.
Field Daze will hold a Children’s Faire on Aug. 6. On Aug. 13 and 14, renowned sketch comedy and improv troupe The Groundlings will return to the valley. The tentative plan for Aug. 20 and 21 is to showcase the yet-to-be-named new theater company emerging from the former Company of Fools. Then, on Aug. 26 and 27, the 2021 season will come to a close with a grand finale reprise of last year’s R.L. Rowsey & Friends Cabaret, featuring many of the valley’s most beloved local performers.
Tickets for all shows will be available online June 15 at fielddazesunvalley.org.
“The most important thing is what Kagen Albright said last summer when we first came up with the idea of Field Daze,” Reinheimer said. “It’s about returning to live theater in a safe, grassroots way to bring people together as we move out of the pandemic.”
