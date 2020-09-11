The 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival began virtually on Tuesday with the Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture, presented this year by UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem via The Community Library’s livestream page.
Most of the films and associated discussions will not be archived for future viewing due to copyright reasons, but the lecture is now available for streaming at any time online.
Dr. Kanem’s talk highlighted the crucial work of the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) to champion and safeguard the health, education and human rights of women and girls worldwide.
In particular, she discussed how COVID-19 has deepened inequalities and posed new challenges to UNFPA’s work.
“For me, this is truly an all-hands-on-deck moment, because it is going to take global mobilization, collaboration and significant resources to successfully fight not just COVID, but the baseline issues which COVID is now unmasking,” Kanem said Tuesday. “There has been a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged groups.”
Wednesday’s film, “A Girl From Mogadishu,” has also been archived for extended viewing. Viewers will need to register and, once having done so, will have a 48-hour window to watch the film. The link will be available for one week and there is a limit to the number of total views permitted. The other films will only be shown once.
The festival will continue Friday at 6 p.m. with the documentary “Apache 8.” Feature film “The Perfect Candidate” will screen at 4 p.m. on Saturday before “The King of Masks” closes the festival at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The purpose of the entire festival, as always, is to draw attention to the work of UNFPA.
“UNFPA has never been more needed and our focus has never been sharper,” Kanem said.
Stream the Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture at any time and tune in for the last three films at livestream.com/comlib.
