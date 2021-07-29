Although many events returned this summer, uncertainty remains in much of the world of the arts. With the Delta variant running rampant—and spurring returns to mask mandates and social distancing measures—it is still difficult to plan any events far in advance.
With that in mind, The Family of Woman Film Festival—which supports the United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA, an international organization focusing on sexual and reproductive health— will be on hiatus for 2021.
“The same spirit of compassion and generosity in our community that had allowed The Family of Woman to exist for so long was directed during the long haul we faced toward making sure those living under the most difficult circumstances in our Valley received the assistance they needed,” said Festival Founder and Executive Director Peggy Goldwyn.
“Knowing how resources were being stretched, The Festival is grateful that so many of our sponsors in the past wanted to also lend support to women around the world,” she added. “Because of this, the Festival was able to donate 50% of gross proceeds to Friends of UNFPA, a goal that has not been missed during its 13-year history.”
In 2020, The Community Library and Boise State University collaborated on a virtual festival. It included livestreamed bonus content and on-screen participation from filmmakers from around the world. However, the Festival believes interest in such an event this year would be down.
“Conflict and climate change continue to lead new crises around the world, all of which majorly affect women,” Goldwyn said. “As the United Nations agency responsible for reproductive health care and prevention of gender-based violence, this is a vital concern to UNFPA.”
Despite the limitations brought on by COVID-19, the UNFPA has been able to perform some truly amazing social work, such as safely delivering 98,000 babies in Syria, providing critical reproductive health services to 2.5 million refugees, operating 38 safe spaces for women in Bangladesh and offering reproductive health services to those in Yemen.
“We hope that this year, our audiences will consider supporting the Festival, with 100% of their donation going toward the vital work of UNFPA,” Goldwyn said. “In 2022, we anticipate the Family of Woman Festival can present live testimony from the courageous women around the world whose efforts have given us a ray of light in the darkest of times.”
