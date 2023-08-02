The Environmental Resource Center in Ketchum is holding its first Chairman’s Bash fundraiser—Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6-10 p.m.—to honor Chairman Kingsley Murphy and 30 years of programming at the ERC.
The night of celebration will be held at the ERC office at 471 Washington Ave. in Ketchum. The next-door native plant garden will also be open for music and dancing, with live music from Craig Bernauer & Doublewide. Free wine and beer will be offered with a suggested $20 donation. The KB’s food truck will be on site.
A silent auction and pledges will be held to benefit the ERC’s youth education programs and other ERC programs. There is limited parking, so participants are advised to consider carpooling, biking or walking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In