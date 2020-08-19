Symphony
Express photo by Roland Lane

After switching to an entirely virtual format, the 2020 Sun Valley Music Festival opened on July 27. Instead of the usual live, in-person performances at the Sun Valley Pavilion, the festival presented a series of expertly recorded and edited programs featuring world class musicians. Just over three weeks and 13 concerts later, the festival is ready for its 14th and final concert, set to stream for free Wednesday night, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. For the final program, Music Director Alasdair Neale will close out the season with a series of encores by orchestra musicians, guest artists and the entire ensemble. Visit svmusicfestival.org to stream for free or to reserve a spot on the lawn of the Pavilion to watch on the big screen.

Load comments