Earth Day After Dark will be a free night of observing the heavens out Croy Canyon the night of Saturday, April 22.

An event called Earth Day After Dark this weekend will offer a free night of observing the Lyrid meteor shower, deep sky objects, bright planets and the last glimpse of winter constellations.

The event will be held out Croy Canyon, near Hailey, from 8:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Earth Day After Dark is hosted by the Hailey Public Library, Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance and the Central Idaho Night Sky Seekers with Boise State University’s AstroTAC Team.

