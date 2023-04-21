An event called Earth Day After Dark this weekend will offer a free night of observing the Lyrid meteor shower, deep sky objects, bright planets and the last glimpse of winter constellations.
The event will be held out Croy Canyon, near Hailey, from 8:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Earth Day After Dark is hosted by the Hailey Public Library, Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance and the Central Idaho Night Sky Seekers with Boise State University’s AstroTAC Team.
In addition, AstroTAC Team members will be on hand at a portable planetarium during Earth Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Town Center West in Hailey. They will also discuss the impacts of Boise’s light pollution on Idaho’s night sky and what’s being done to reduce it.
Participants should meet at the Croy Canyon motorized trailhead, 3.1 miles west of Hailey. In the possibility of a weather-related cancellation, check the Hailey Public Library website at www.haileypubliclibrary.org after 5 p.m.
To preserve night vision, headlights should be turned off when turning onto Trailhead Road and parking lights used instead. Participants are advised to dress warmly and bring extra layers, maybe a chair, a flashlight (preferably with a red filter) and telescope or binoculars—or just their eyeballs.
The AstroTeam is part of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve STEM Network, supported by NASA’s Science Activation Program. AstroTAC’s mission aims to bring STEM—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—education into both rural and urban schools. AstroTAC stands for Astronomers in Training Assisting the Community and team members have presented astronomy-related programs throughout southern Idaho.
