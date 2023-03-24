Sun Valley Resort is again hosting its annual Dollar Dayz celebrations this weekend to conclude the 2022-23 winter season on Dollar Mountain.
The Dollar Dayz events will begin Saturday, March 25, with a family-oriented scavenger hunt on Dollar Mountain. Resort staff will distribute cards to children that can be used to then hunt for lawn flamingos placed around the ski mountain.
The party will ramp up Sunday—closing day for Dollar Mountain—with the Cold Bowl Pond Skim, which challenges skiers and snowboarders to slide down a short slope and then glide across a manufactured pond at the base of the mountain. While dramatic wipeouts are common, those who make it across the water typically enjoy loud applause and cheers from spectators.
The day’s schedule also includes a continuation of the scavenger hunt and a luau-style outdoor barbecue. Costumes and Hawaiian or tropical-themed outfits are encouraged. The festivities will start at 10 a.m. and the mountain will close at 4 p.m.
Bald Mountain is scheduled to offer skiing and boarding through Sunday, April 16.
The annual Baldy Bash—a late-season party at the base of the Warm Springs side—is set for Saturday, April 8. The event will feature free live music and a barbecue as the resort bids farewell to the Challenger and Greyhawk lifts, which are set to be removed for the installation of two new chairlifts on the Warm Springs side. The Warm Springs side will close for the season on Sunday, April 9, and the resort plans to begin its chairlift project on April 10.
The River Run side is scheduled to stay open the following week, conditions permitting.
As cold temperatures and frequent storms persist, Sun Valley is continuing to have one of the better snow years in the past two decades. On Thursday, Bald Mountain had a 174-inch snow base at the summit and a 117-inch snow depth at the base of the mountain. ￼
