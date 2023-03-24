Sun Valley Resort is again hosting its annual Dollar Dayz celebrations this weekend to conclude the 2022-23 winter season on Dollar Mountain.

The Dollar Dayz events will begin Saturday, March 25, with a family-oriented scavenger hunt on Dollar Mountain. Resort staff will distribute cards to children that can be used to then hunt for lawn flamingos placed around the ski mountain.

The party will ramp up Sunday—closing day for Dollar Mountain—with the Cold Bowl Pond Skim, which challenges skiers and snowboarders to slide down a short slope and then glide across a manufactured pond at the base of the mountain. While dramatic wipeouts are common, those who make it across the water typically enjoy loud applause and cheers from spectators.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments