Diana Kapp fights the 'doom and gloom' of eco-anxiety

In 2021, the Lancet science journal surveyed some 10,000 people ages 16-25 on their feelings about the environment. Sixty percent said they feel worried or extremely worried about climate change. Fifty-six percent agreed with the statement “humanity is doomed.” Forty-five percent said feelings about the climate affect their daily lives. Forty percent said they would reconsider the choice to have children of their own based on the future of the planet.
Eco-anxiety is a form of existential angst dealing with climate change. The American Psychiatric Association is currently discussing it as potentially being added to the diagnostic manual of psychiatric disorders.
With her new book, “Girls Who Green the World: Thirty-Four Rebel Women Out to Save the Planet,” award-winning journalist Diana Kapp hopes to ease some concerns while inspiring positive change in young people.
She will speak at the Sun Valley Community School on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m.
“It’s a talk about how we can get to positive change and become doers and activists instead of [letting] gloom and doom lead to paralysis,” Kapp said.
This event is part of National Green Week, during which schools choose to engage in lessons focused on sustainability.
“We need to change our culture around our relationship to the planet and recognize we have a finite set of resources,” Kapp said. “It’s not that it’s just a day that’s important, but we need increasing numbers of opportunities to start to recognize how we have to come together, how much work needs to be done and that it’s really on the future generations to address this problem.”
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. and will include a book talk, a roundtable hosted by Sun Valley Community School’s Green Team, an audience Q&A and a meet-and-greet with the author. Local bookseller Iconoclast Books will be on site.
Using stories of interesting women in clean energy, plastic alternatives, waste reduction, ocean health, sustainable food and other activism, Kapp will explore ideas such as circular economies and “greenwashing,” the practice of conveying false impressions about the eco-friendliness of products.
She will begin with the story of Susan Solomon, who, as a young scientist, did the fundamental work that allowed people to understand the ozone’s continuous opening.
“We need to address this sense that it’s over and there’s nothing to be done by showing that there is a lot of positive work that’s happening,” Kapp said.
Over her 20-year reporting career, Kapp’s writing on culture, health, science, education and the environment has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Elle, The Wall Street Journal and San Francisco magazine. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University.
Her youngest daughter, Emma, goes to the Sun Valley Community School. Emma inspired her last book, “Girls Who Run the World,” which spotlighted female entrepreneurs.
“That grew out of my desire to raise the status of women who are at the cutting edge of innovation because I think young people need to see women in those positions to believe that is something that’s possible for them,” Kapp said.
“Girls Who Green the World” was also inspired by her teenage children. She saw how helpless they felt over climate change.
“I took my cue from them as far as what I wanted to write about next,” Kapp said.
Marrying feminism, environmentalism and mental-health advocacy, she shows how this is modernizing activism.
“The traditional path of the climate movement has been very white, very male,” Kapp said.
For decades, environmentalists focused on land and nature preservation.
“That’s all fantastic and needs to continue, but we also have all these other issues, many of them related to marginalized people that are facing issues related to environmental justice,” Kapp said.
In the context of her book, a “rebel” is someone who doesn’t stop at a conventional answer but is willing to think outside the box.
“Girls Who Green the World” focuses on 34 women in clean energy, including innovators who turn mushrooms into leather, plastic bottles into board shorts and eucalyptus leaves into glitter.
Using creative grassroots initiatives, Mary Anne Hitt closed or prevented the opening of 339 coal-fired power plants. SunRun founder Lynn Jurich put 600,000 solar panels on rooftops. Kathy Hannun pioneered home-based geothermal energy. Lisa Dyson adapted an old NASA experiment into a business now producing chicken and bacon from carbon dioxide.
Kayla Abe founded “Ugly Produce,” which resells irregular or blemished yet perfectly nutritious fruits and vegetables that don’t meet supermarket standards. She is opening Shuggie’s Trash Pies in San Francisco, a pizzeria using only ugly produce.
While these acts are inspiring, you don’t have to be quite as ambitious to help out, Kapp said. Her Instagram link tree has 200 ideas on what teens can do to get involved, including working for climate-friendly candidates, throwing a clothing swap, planting trees, reducing meat in diets, not idling cars and joining the Sunrise Movement.
She says social media has played a big role in the fight against climate change.
“There’s a massive movement of young people coming together to make their voices heard ... adding pressure in local elections and at a national level,” Kapp said.
Platforms like TikTok allow people to plan events such as sit-ins or marches.
“It pushes people to take action instead of complain and cry impossibility,” Kapp said.
Spending part of her time living in the Wood River Valley, she says nature is her religion.
“I have such a strong connection to the outdoors,” Kapp said. “It’s where I gather a lot of ideas and have time to think and have an appreciation of what an amazing planet we live on and all the natural beauty. It gives me more of a sense of responsibility to try to keep that around for the future.”
For about 15 years, she has been a part owner of the Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch near Stanley with her family. While so many ranches in the West have been privatized, they have fought to keep it open to the public. They have restored it while keeping its rich history intact.
Ultimately, Kapp hopes people take away from her book a sense of what is possible—“how much good work we’re already doing, how much technology is already available, feel a sense of optimism and urgency but also a renewed sense of desire to get engaged.” ￼
