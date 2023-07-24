While many of the news-related topics covered at the 2023 Sun Valley Writers’ Conference dealt with heavy topics—war in Ukraine, child poverty, the future of democracy and journalism, the opioid crisis, a deeply divided nation—one of the headliners, Dave Barry, added some much-needed levity to the three-day event.

Barry, who wrote a nationally syndicated humor column for the Miami Herald from 1983 to 2005, was one of the five Pulitzer Prize-winning authors in attendance, along with two National Book Award finalists, six New York Times bestsellers, and a former U.S. poet laureate.

With more than 30 talks coalescing under the theme of “The Nature of Truth,” the writers featured at this year’s event were described as “the strongest literary list we’ve ever had” by Sun Valley Writers’ Conference Literary Director John Burnham Schwartz.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments