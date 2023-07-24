While many of the news-related topics covered at the 2023 Sun Valley Writers’ Conference dealt with heavy topics—war in Ukraine, child poverty, the future of democracy and journalism, the opioid crisis, a deeply divided nation—one of the headliners, Dave Barry, added some much-needed levity to the three-day event.
Barry, who wrote a nationally syndicated humor column for the Miami Herald from 1983 to 2005, was one of the five Pulitzer Prize-winning authors in attendance, along with two National Book Award finalists, six New York Times bestsellers, and a former U.S. poet laureate.
With more than 30 talks coalescing under the theme of “The Nature of Truth,” the writers featured at this year’s event were described as “the strongest literary list we’ve ever had” by Sun Valley Writers’ Conference Literary Director John Burnham Schwartz.
On Sunday, Barry, 76, was joined by 35-year-old Washington Post humor columnist Alexandra Petri for a discussion on the evolution of humor writing.
Introducing the pair as “two of the very best” humor writers in the country, Mitchell Kaplan, bookseller and founder of the Miami Book Fair International, noted the importance of laughter to counter the darker sides of current affairs and life, in general.
A Miami native, Kaplan listed some of the news out of Florida, a topic that Barry later explored at the concluding Sun Valley Pavilion talk on Monday evening focused on his most recent novel, “Swamp Story.”
Kaplan mentioned the brutal heat wave and bleaching of the coral reefs, the book bans, changes in education curriculum to highlight “the benefits of slavery,” and the homeowners insurance companies “leaving in droves.”
He quoted poet Robert Frost, who said, “If we couldn’t laugh we would all go insane.”
Barry gave his take: “A sense of humor is a measurement of the extent to which we realize that we are trapped in a world almost totally devoid of reason. Laughter is how we express the anxiety we feel at this knowledge.”
Barry talked about his big break in 1981 while writing a weekly humor column for $35 at a small newspaper in Pennsylvania. It was his column on the historical role fathers have played in childbirth that grabbed the attention of The Philadelphia Inquirer, thus becoming “the moment in my life that my career changed.”
He talked about winning the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1988, and how, having to change plans with his then 7-year-old son because of the unexpected announcement, he promised to buy him a Nintendo to compensate. Barry’s son gave him a huge hug, and that photo was widely used as presumably depicting the joy of his family on hearing the news of the prestigious award.
Barry described how many of his columns were based on letters from readers, and how he got “more good columns from the people who hated me,” and even a book based on responses from rabid Neil Diamond fans after he criticized the lyrics in one of Diamond’s songs.
When asked if things have changed in terms of what is acceptable material to joke about, Barry said, “I never wrote a column that didn’t offend someone.”
He shared a story about lighting a pair of underwear on fire on the “Late Show With David Letterman” using the roller skates of an early and questionably-designed roller-skate Barbie, an experiment inspired by a reader’s letter.
Asked about his coverage of political campaigns, he detailed covering the 1988 Democratic Convention, describing the events as media-frenzied and “all theater, but bad theater.” Barry told the story of putting a box on his head with a couple colleagues in the “protest zone,” and, as wrote in the column, in an effort to “find out just how desperate we are here in the news media. . . It took seven seconds for the first newspaper photographer to take our picture. Within minutes—I am not making any of this up—we were surrounded by TV people, radio people and various other media people wishing to conduct interviews” with the group self-identified as “People with Boxes on their Heads.”
One audience member asked Petri, while she appreciated being given the opportunity to laugh in the face of dire situations, whether that makes her “complicit in the dire situation.”
Petri discussed the dilemma, and said she strives in her columns to make people laugh, but not laugh at the people being hurt by the dire situation.
“People do need to laugh,” Petri said. “I think it’s something we need as a species to get through things.”
At Monday evening’s Frank McCourt Memorial Lecture closing out the three-day event, author Ridley Pearson, also a co-author with and good friend of Barry’s, began his introduction by noting that Barry and his son, Rob Barry, are just “one of three parent-child winners of the Pulitzer Prize in history.” Rob Barry won the award in 2015 for his work as an investigative journalist with the Wall Street Journal.
Barry then took the stage and kept the crowd laughing for the next hour. He said he and his wife, sportswriter Michelle Kaufman, visit Sun Valley every year, whether or not he is attending the conference.
“We thought many times about buying a home,” he said. “The problem is we don’t have a hedge fund.”
His solution to the housing crisis was to advise people to move into one of the “rustic” eight- to ten-bedroom homes, given “nobody’s there half the time. They’re out hedging their funds ... And even if they come home, they won’t find you the house is so big.”
Barry said the Sun Valley Writer’s Conference is a favorite among authors for the opportunity it gives them to interact with each other in a laid-back setting.
He said he was stunned to be asked to give the closing talk, given the theme of “The Nature of Truth.”
“Did these people never read anything I wrote?” Barry joked. “I made everything up.”
And while he noted many of the talks over the course of the weekend were “inspirational and full of wisdom—this is not that talk. You will come out stupider than you came in.”
From there, Barry talked about aging, colonoscopies and playing on the floor with his grandkids—describing the floor as being “like North Korea. You don’t just go there on a spur of the moment.”
Barry announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidency and detailed his campaign platform.
He discussed the less-than-favorable reputation of Florida and said that with 21 million residents, “Is it fair to judge 21 million people because of actions of 19 million people? No, it’s not fair. Two million of us should be let off the hook.”
Barry’s lecture, along with numerous other Sun Valley Pavilion talks, are available for viewing at svwc.com. ￼
