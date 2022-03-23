Best friends Sheila Carabine and Amanda Walther have sung together for nearly 20 years.
Meeting at secondary school, they spent afternoons in the drama department, belting along to Queen songs, acting out all the lyrics. Together, they found the freedom to express themselves.
“The first thing I was struck by was we had the same unbridled joy about music,” Carabine said.
The pair now make up Canadian indie darlings Dala, set to bring their sweet folk tunes and sublime harmonies to the Argyros on March 26.
Over the past decade, Dala has toured extensively. They have played in more that 40 states so far.
“Definitely my favorite part about being in Dala—besides getting to do what I love most with my best friend—is visiting so many other places I wouldn’t have the chance to otherwise,” Carabine said. “We’ve had this first hand geography lesson and cultural lesson in our neighbors to the south.”
She couldn’t imagine songwriting with anyone besides close friends. When Dala first began writing, they would go through line by line together, sculpting the song as one voice. They shared an “instant connection,” Carabine said.
“It’s going to these raw nerve endings in yourself and trying to say the thing you’re afraid to say,” Carabine said. “To do that with someone else, you have to be able to be vulnerable and that takes friendship.”
Over the years, they began writing songs on their own.
“We helped each other find our voices,” Carabine said.
In that time, they have each branched out and done their own projects. Through Dizzy & Faye, Walther gets to explore jazz, a genre she’s always loved. Carabine started the group Kennedy Road with Brian MacMillan, releasing an album on vinyl.
“The more you do, it doesn’t really take away from each project,” Carabine said. “They just all get enhanced equally.”
At times, it can be hard for Carabine to have perspective on her own art. Dala was molded by the Beatles, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, the music she and Walther grew up hearing in their homes.
“Our sensibilities are similar in a lot of ways,” Carabine said. “Whatever songs result from our collaboration definitely bear the mark of where we came from.”
Don’t let their indie stylings disarm you—Dala’s earworm hooks can compete with any charting pop song.
“Amanda has a real knack for melodies that will stay in your head forever,” Carabine said. “She is the best singer and harmonizer I’ve ever met, without a doubt.
“I don’t know what my gift would be,” she added, laughing. “You’d have to ask her.”
Over their career, the duo has won several awards, including the Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year. Growing up playing sports, Carabine considers herself more competitive than Walther. Holding herself to a high standard, Carabine says the band is only as good as its next show.
“I think I’m ultimately most competitive with myself,” Carabine said. “Most of the time I’m losing, but that’s okay.”
Walther and Carabine each trade off several instruments. Whenever they play “Moon River” with ukuleles, Carabine feels like she’s “in a sepia-toned video from the 50s.”
Playing acoustic guitar fingerstyle is the most comforting to her.
“[It’s] the sound of home to me,” Carabine said.
Between songs, they tell jokes.
Raised on Monty Python, humor has always played a big part in Dala. For instance, the tongue-in-cheek song “Lennon and McCartney” distills a relationship to the two iconic songwriters’ differences.
“One of the things I love about performing is I love making people laugh. I take great pleasure in that,” Carabine said.
So far, the duo has performed a huge range of shows and venues. They’ve played everything from headlining gigs to slots at festivals like the New Orleans Jazz Festival.
“If you like control, playing your own show is great—you’re setting the tone,” Carabine said. “With a festival, there’s a very relaxed, fluid atmosphere.”
They bring their energy from offstage onstage, sharing anecdotes from their daily lives.
“We keep each other honest,” Carabine said. “We don’t want it to feel canned or like we’re on autopilot....The whole thing could fall apart but that makes it really exciting because it means you’re really present.”
Spontaneity shines in their live music as well. Recently, they added the song “Still Life” from their 2012 album “Best Day” back into the setlist, playing it in light of everything that’s going on in Ukraine.
“It has taken on a very powerful new significance for us,” Carabine said.
To her, performing is a way to connect with people.
“It’s only happening now, hopefully it’s never happened the same way before,” Carabine said. “All these people are in a room together. There’s a real energy ... There’s no words for that. I think that’s why there’s music.”
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, she is booked solid through 2022.
“I’m looking forward to it feeling like more of a regular part of my identity and my life,” Carabine said. “It did feel like it was put on a shelf for the last few years.”
Time off allowed her to explore other interests.
“A lot of reading and crying,” Carabine said. “I’m looking forward to doing less of that.”
During the lockdown, she realized the new speaker system she bought was only being mostly used for podcasts.
“All my feelings have been on mute,” Carabine said.
While jumping rope—her favorite form of exercise as of late—she listens to the Bee Gees.
“I’ve gone to the classics in the last couple years—something comforting and familiar,” Carabine said. “I just want a warm blanket in musical form.”
Now that the world is slowly opening up again, Carabine is ready to get back out there, hungry once again for that human connection.
“We’ve been deprived of that group energy for so long,” she said. ￼
