Supporters of the nonprofit Sun Valley Culinary Institute are sharpening their knives and polishing their forks in advance of the organization’s summer fundraising event this weekend.
The Ketchum-based organization has changed the location and format of the event this year. The Forks Fundraising Extravaganza is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a private house in East Fork, north of Hailey.
A silent auction to benefit the Culinary Institute is now open on the organization’s website, sunvalleyculinary.org, where supporters can also purchase tickets to the Saturday event. Featured auction items include a package of Sun Valley Culinary Institute classes, a food and beverage tour of Seattle, in-home chef dinners, a villa rental in Greece and a Chicago culinary tour.
