The Upper Big Wood River Grange is hosting a contra dance on Friday, May 19, from 7-9 p.m., with a live band and caller at 609 South 3rd Ave. in Hailey.
Caller David Quinley will be leading dancers in long-ways sets and circle dances to music by members of the Strings Attached band.
Contra dances have been always popular in the valley. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and free for kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult. To protect the newly refinished dance floor, please bring a pair of clean, light-soled shoes that won’t scratch or leave black scuff marks.
The dance tunes are old-time mountain music with Irish and Scottish jigs and reels. Contra dancing evolved from English and Scottish country dances and has brought people together since the 1700s.
All the steps will be taught before each dance. No partner? No problem! Dancers progress through circle and long-ways sets, dancing with everyone along the way.
Contra dances are a family-friendly activity for all ages and everyone is welcome. First and foremost, this event is about people and community. Gather with neighbors, meet new friends and dance the night away.
The event is organized by members of the Upper Big Wood River Grange which was chartered in 1924. The National Grange has its roots in supporting American farming families and communities.
The Big Wood River Grange supports local food production, hosts the Wood River Seed Library, supports community organizations like 4-H, provides scholarships for high school seniors, and provides a space for meetings, dance classes and other community functions. The Grange aims to foster local agriculture, a local food economy and sustainable practices as well as gardening, seed saving, home cooking, sewing and other practical arts.
