Contra dance

Dancers of all ages can participate in contra dancing at the Grange Hall in Hailey.

The Upper Big Wood River Grange is hosting a contra dance on Friday, May 19, from 7-9 p.m., with a live band and caller at 609 South 3rd Ave. in Hailey.

Caller David Quinley will be leading dancers in long-ways sets and circle dances to music by members of the Strings Attached band.

Contra dances have been always popular in the valley. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and free for kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult. To protect the newly refinished dance floor, please bring a pair of clean, light-soled shoes that won’t scratch or leave black scuff marks.

