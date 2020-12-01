The Sun Valley Community School Parents’ Association is hosting New York Times bestselling author Jessica Lahey for a free virtual book discussion via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 3, at noon.
As the inaugural speaker in the Parents’ Association’s Book + Speaker Series, Lahey will discuss her book “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn To Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed,” and answer questions for those in attendance.
The book zeroes in on parenting techniques during pivotal school years that allow children to experience the disappointment and frustration that occur in day-to-day life, ultimately laying the groundwork for them to grow into “successful, resilient and self-reliant adults,” according to a release from the Community School. “Overparenting has the potential to ruin a child’s confidence and undermine their education,” the release stated.
The Community School also announced future author discussions with Laura Markham on Feb. 18 and Dr. Michele Borba on April 29.
To register for the free event, visit communityschool.org/news/events.
