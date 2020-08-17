Under the Blaine County School District’s fall learning plan, students can expect to use three virtual-learning platforms when not on site—Google Classrooms, Seesaw and Schoology.
To help parents better understand these apps, The Community Library in Ketchum will host a livestreamed workshop on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. with BCSD and library technology expert Paul Zimmerman.
The discussion will introduce tips and tricks on how to navigate the virtual platforms and explore “what to expect this fall and how you can support your student’s at-home learning and engagement,” according to the library.
A Q&A session will follow Zimmerman’s presentation. To attend the workshop, register at https://bit.ly/3azTEBp and follow the URL sent via email.
