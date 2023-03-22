Friends of longtime Wood River Valley resident Joe Fos—who played piano for guests at Sun Valley Resort for more than four decades—are raising funds to help pay for his ongoing medical bills.
Fos was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, a GoFundMe account started on his behalf states. He continued to work until recently, the account states, but is facing financial difficulties in continuing to pay his medical bills, despite depleting his personal bank accounts.
A fundraising party for Fos is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum.
