Peggy Liu, TIME Magazine “Hero of the Environment” dubbed the “Green Goddess of China,” will present on “China’s Green Leap into the Future” as part of the “Leadership for the World We Need” event hosted by Christensen Global, a Ketchum-based strategic advisory firm.
The inaugural event will take place at 4:30-6 p.m. on July 1, at COZY in Ketchum at 131 Sun Valley Road. Attendance to the event will be free; space is limited.
Liu is a board member of Project Drawdown, a Hillary Institute Laureate and Step Awardee for her climate change leadership, the firm said in statement.
“This unique talk will tap into her transformational work including on energy, food, and building a new China dream. Peggy Liu...has been at the heart of the greening of China since 2007,” Christensen Global said in a statement.
“She has dedicated her life to personal and planetary health. She travels the world to consult with companies and governments on how to catalyze societal-scale change, scale sustainable innovation, and collaborate with China…Peggy's superpower is bringing people together across borders and industries to change the world for the better.”
