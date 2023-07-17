Astronomer in Residence

“A Slide Tour of the Universe” with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance 2023 Astronomer in Residence Dr. Joel Weisberg will be on Thursday, July 27, at Town Center West.

 Courtesy image

Take journey to the farthest reaches of the universe—stopping along the way to learn about the cosmos with Dr. Joel Weisberg, 2023 astronomer-in-residence with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.

Weisberg will speak from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Town Center West in Hailey.

The talk, "A Slide Tour of the Universe," will be hosted by the Hailey Public Library and co-sponsored by CIDSR and Boise State University Physics Department. It will also be live streamed, according to library staff.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments