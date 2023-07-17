Take journey to the farthest reaches of the universe—stopping along the way to learn about the cosmos with Dr. Joel Weisberg, 2023 astronomer-in-residence with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.
Weisberg will speak from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Town Center West in Hailey.
The talk, "A Slide Tour of the Universe," will be hosted by the Hailey Public Library and co-sponsored by CIDSR and Boise State University Physics Department. It will also be live streamed, according to library staff.
“This presentation is intended for anyone age 12 and older who is interested in astronomy and our beautiful dark skies,” said Hailey Library Programs and Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher. "Audience questions are encouraged.”
Weisberg is a lifelong stargazer who loves sharing the night skies with others. He is a 2023 astronomer-in-residence with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve STEM Network. This is a NASA funded program through Boise State University Physics Department, which works closely with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve to bring science to classrooms, libraries, and other public venues.
Weisberg received his bachelor’s degree in earth and planetary sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s in astronomy and a Ph.D. in physics, both from the University of Iowa. He served as Assistant Professor of Physics at Princeton University from 1981 to 1984 before becoming the Stark Professor of Physics and Astronomy and Science Policy at Carleton College in Minnesota. He retired from teaching four years ago.
Weisberg will also lead a nighttime observing session from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, out Croy Canyon. Highlights will include the Perseid Meteor Shower, deep sky objects, bright planets and spectacular summer constellations. The BSU AstroTAC team plus popular local astronomer Tim Frazier and friends will be on hand with telescopes.
Hailey Town Center West is located across from the library at 116 S. River St. For more information about this and other talks, call 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
