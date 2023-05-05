Fly Fishing Film Tour

”The Belt Buckle” will be showing Saturday in Sun Valley.

 Courtesy photo

The Berry family has a tradition: Whoever catches the biggest fish of the year goes home with a belt buckle that has been in the family since 1922. It now belongs to brothers Cale and Riley, who continue the practice with their friends in pursuit of fly fishing glory—and the buckle—in “The Belt Buckle,” one of the films that will be shown at the Fly Fishing Film Tour, or F3T, in Sun Valley on Saturday, May 6.

“The F3T is more than just the film, our shows aim to create community, inspire, encourage and support conservation efforts worldwide,” festival organizers said in a press release.

The 2023 show will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, Massachusetts and beyond. Additionally, $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Project Big Wood, a nonprofit focused on the conservation of the Big Wood River.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments