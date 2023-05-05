The Berry family has a tradition: Whoever catches the biggest fish of the year goes home with a belt buckle that has been in the family since 1922. It now belongs to brothers Cale and Riley, who continue the practice with their friends in pursuit of fly fishing glory—and the buckle—in “The Belt Buckle,” one of the films that will be shown at the Fly Fishing Film Tour, or F3T, in Sun Valley on Saturday, May 6.
“The F3T is more than just the film, our shows aim to create community, inspire, encourage and support conservation efforts worldwide,” festival organizers said in a press release.
The 2023 show will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, Massachusetts and beyond. Additionally, $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Project Big Wood, a nonprofit focused on the conservation of the Big Wood River.
The fishing film tour will start at 7 p.m. in the Opera House at Sun Valley Resort. A few of the films featured from around the world are:
“Cape York.” Home to the endemic “Anak Permit” and hard-fighting barramundi, Cape York offers some of the best, most diverse saltwater fly fishing in the world. Join on the adventure as American angler Dave McCoy joins Aussie fly fisher Joshua Hutchins in the wilds of Australia. It was filmed and edited by Kane Chenoweth.
“Steve’s Red.” Steve is an all-around Southern fly angler. He’s caught everything on the fly: smallies, largemouths, sunfish, and even gar. But, one fish eludes him—the crown of Southern saltwater—redfish.
“Wading for Change.” For conservationist and angler Jr Rodriguez to become “like the pictures he saw in magazines,” he had to leave behind what he loved the most. By juxtaposing Jr’s origins in Houston, Texas, and his current home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, audiences share his journey of learning to love the outdoors and what it can be like to participate in outdoor sports in Western mountain towns as a person of color.
“Cache of Gold.” Follow Seth Blackamore as he takes a few new friends high into the Eastern Sierra Nevada in search of golden trout. Blackamore has been exploring these mountains and lakes for almost a decade, and this adventure proved to be the wildest one yet.
