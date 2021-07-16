COVID-19 forced Caritas Chorale into a silent 2020. Now, though, the singers are set to retake the stage.
The group will return after its year-plus-long hiatus this weekend, July 17-18, for a pair of summer concerts. After a trying 15 months, the theme is a fitting one: “Celebrate, Honor and Remember.”
Part of the running Field Daze series, both shows will start at 7 p.m. at Reinheimer Ranch south of Ketchum.
“We are delighted to be a part of Field Daze, offering the opportunity for singers and audience to gather in a beautiful outdoor venue,” said R.L. Rowsey, the Chorale’s music director.
The venue opens at 6 p.m. both days, and the Warfield’s mobile bar will be on site, according to Caritas Chorale President Richard Stahl. Attendees must bring their own seating. Parking is free on site.
The concerts are free, too, though reservations are required and donations are accepted. To do one or both, go to fielddazesunvalley.org. Accessible seating and parking is also available upon request; email Lila@FieldDazeSunValley.org for more on that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In