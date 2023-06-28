Carey Pioneer Day

The city of Carey’s Main Street, circa 1902.

Alyssa Cenarrusa moved to Carey in 2019 after she met and married her husband Caleb Cenarrusa while attending Brigham Young University. She didn’t realize just how deep the Cenarrusa roots were in the little Idaho town. She has quickly become involved in the area by joining the Carey City Council and helping to plan this year’s Pioneer Day, which will be on Saturday, July 8.

“I love this community and how everyone is so willing to help each other out. It’s a safe and quiet community, and we are excited to celebrate it with Pioneer Day,” Cenarrusa said.

Alyssa Cenarrusa

