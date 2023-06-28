Alyssa Cenarrusa moved to Carey in 2019 after she met and married her husband Caleb Cenarrusa while attending Brigham Young University. She didn’t realize just how deep the Cenarrusa roots were in the little Idaho town. She has quickly become involved in the area by joining the Carey City Council and helping to plan this year’s Pioneer Day, which will be on Saturday, July 8.
“I love this community and how everyone is so willing to help each other out. It’s a safe and quiet community, and we are excited to celebrate it with Pioneer Day,” Cenarrusa said.
The city of Carey commemorates the arrival of Brigham Young and his Mormon followers to Salt Lake in 1847 with its annual Pioneer Day. Some of Young’s followers continued on to Oregon through a shortcut known as “Goodale’s Cutoff” from Fort Hall in eastern Idaho along today’s U.S. Route 20 to Boise and beyond. A few of these pioneers decided to put down roots in the relatively lush valley where Carey now stands.
The city got its name because the “first post office was operated by James Carey, one of the earliest valley settlers. It came to be known as the Carey Post Office by locals and government officials alike. As a result, as it grew, the town came to be called Carey,” according to the town website.
Carey has held the celebration since 1940 with a parade and a rodeo.
This year, there will also be a car show, volleyball and corn hole tournament, and poker run, Cenarrusa said.
The car show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Blaine County Fair Grounds. Registration is $20, and vendors are free of charge. If you wish to enter, call 208-650-5413 or 208-481-7397.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Main Street from Carey Avenue to County Shop Road. The parade is free to enter. Contact Tess Cenarrusa at 208-731-4017 to enter.
The Poker Run will be at 1 p.m. To enter the volleyball tournament, call 208-720-9816.
The rodeo will start at 7 p.m. with an outdoor movie to follow. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In