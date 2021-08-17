Carey High School student Richaela Peck got the idea to do a Renaissance Fair for her senior project while watching the Netflix show “Merlin.” She began researching right away.
The Central Idaho Renaissance Fair takes place Aug. 20-21 at the Carey City Park. Festivities kick off each day at 10 a.m. Friday ends at 8 p.m. Saturday ends at 5 p.m., but then the King’s Feast starts at 6 p.m.
It costs $8 for adults and $5 for kids, seniors and veterans. Children under three can enter for free. The King’s Feast costs $15 for individuals and $45 for families. The meal features era-appropriate food, like chicken legs, pig, meatballs and rolls.
All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Peck chose to donate to this organization because her family “has recently been hit hard by cancer.”
The fair will feature a trebuchet and archery. Attendants are encouraged to wear medieval costumes, but they are not required. Weapons are allowed as long as they are peace tied or in their holster.
“I hope people learn a little bit about the Renaissance era... and ultimately have fun at the fair,” Peck said.
Peck first became interested in this time period while learning of Arthurian legends in school. Carey High School requires all students to complete a senior project. They must seek out a mentor and keep a journal of their experience.
The Central Idaho Renaissance Fair still needs vendors and entertainers. It costs $10 to host a booth.
For more information, visit centralidahorenais.wixsite.com/website.
