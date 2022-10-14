There’s still quite a bit science does not know about bubbles. As Jeff Boyer performs, people see different colors.
“The reflection really makes those bubbles sparkle and shine, and it really dazzles the audience,” Boyer said.
Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza comes to The Argyros in Ketchum on Sunday, Oct. 16, for two shows, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10-$15.
Some of his tricks include encapsulating people in giant bubbles and shooting out bubbles filled with fog. You can learn a thing or two while laughing.
“Humor is all about connecting joy,” Boyer said. “The audience makes me laugh, too. It’s a two way thing. It really brings us together.”
Anyone attending can end up onstage.
“Audience participation is vital,” Boyer said. “Children need to be involved.”
Some demonstrations even involve the entire crowd.
“It’s an event that nurtures community,” Boyer said.
He spoke to me over the phone while driving, seeing bighorn sheep for the first time.
“You have a beautiful country here,” Boyer said.
Boyer was always fascinated by science.
“I was totally intrigued by bubbles. They’re magical and wondrous, and really awe inspiring,” he said. “They bring a lot of joy and wonder.”
He’s performed since a teen, honing his skills at the Boston Shakespeare Company. “Theater is in my blood,” Boyer said.
Soon, he found his key demographic.
“Young audiences are very addictive,” Boyer said. “They’re so enthusiastic.”
Don’t be mistaken, however. This truly is fun for the whole family.
“Quite often the loudest people in the audience are their parents,” Boyer said. “Wherever I go, I get rave reviews and people going crazy.”
People can’t contain themselves.
“I’m very good at what I do, but bubbles themselves are just absolutely gripping and entertaining,” Boyer said. “It’s a perfect medium.”
If it’s a younger audience, he will discuss bubble artistry on a simple level.
“It’s still very profound stuff,” Boyer said “It’s fascinating.”
If the audience is older, he goes deep into the science behind bubbles.
“I play to the audience in front of me,” Boyer said.
He incorporates music and lights.
“I can work in just about any venue, I’ll adapt,” Boyer said. “As long as I have enough room and the audience can see me, that’s all I need.”
He even holds the Guinness World Record for enclosing the most people inside a bubble. At a symposium in Wales, he helped fill an entire castle with bubbles, collaborating with other bubble artists and “laymen for lack of a better word.”
“It was just a really spellbinding thing,” Boyer said.
Although he’s a bubble expert, he encourages anyone interested to experiment.
“If you have an idea, try it. That’s how I developed my show—I just keep trying new things,” Boyer said. “It keeps evolving and changing, still to this day after 22 years.”
As far as the future of the Bubble Bonanza, the sky’s the limit.
“I always try to make things bigger and better,” Boyer said.
With his audiences increasing exponentially, he can’t be constrained to small bubbles.
“I need big demonstrations and big bubbles for the whole audience to see it,” Boyer said. “The bigger the bubble, the more dazzling it is to the audience, the more spectacular.
But he knows better than anyone that the key to any bubble is surface tension. If you’re not gentle enough, it can burst. ￼
