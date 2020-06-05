With the warm weather and relaxed lockdown restrictions, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden has added additional events and programs for this summer, though the nonprofit’s popular annual Bug Zoo has been postponed until September.
As published in the May 20 edition of the Mountain Express, the garden plans to move forward with its Wildflower Walks, to be offered virtually this year, and Garden Tour, which is easily adapted to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The garden remains hopeful to holds its Gimlets in the Garden gala fundraiser on Aug. 26.
More programs have now been added to that lineup. The weekly Discovery Club for young children and their accompanying adults began June 3.
The weekly event lasts from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays through the end of July. Children will explore the garden’s flowers, fruits, seeds, animals, trails, water and rocks. They will also enjoy a number of crafts and books and play.
Participants must observe appropriate social distancing and are discouraged from attending if feeling ill or living with someone who feels ill. The program is free to garden members or with a $5 entry fee for adults.
In lieu of the group walks usually offered, the nonprofit has organized a small ensemble of wildflower and nature enthusiasts to identify and report on the flowering trails around Ketchum on a weekly basis throughout the summer. The group will share videos and photos of their findings as well as directions to trailheads every Friday on sbgarden.org and on the garden’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“Our Camas Prairie walk last week was greatly appreciated,” said Jeanne Cassell, a long-time wildflower walker. “Some people are enjoying watching the videos and some are using the information to do their own walk.”
For those with a more artistic edge, the botanical garden is hosting a free Zoom demonstration of Pocket Sketching by Kath Macaulay. This program will exhibit her methodology for sketching water. This free event will take place on Thursday, June 4, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/j/4481174725.
The program acts as a bit of a preview ahead of a five-day course that Macaulay will offer via Zoom starting June 16.
Learn more about these events at sbgarden.org.
The Sawtooth Botanical Garden is at 11 Gimlet Road, 4 miles south of Ketchum, and is open daily from dawn to dusk through mid-October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In