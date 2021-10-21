The fifth-annual Blazing Pumpkins Festival will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 12, at Swiftsure Therapeutic Riding Center in Bellevue. Admission is $10 per person, with kids 12 and under free.
Sponsored by Atkinsons’, the festival will feature live music from Boise-based dance rock band Red Light Challenge and offer food and drinks from KBs Burritos.
Family-friendly offerings tonight include s’mores by the fire, face painting, a haunted trail and games of ring toss, corn hole and ladder ball.
Proceeds from the event will support the Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers free therapeutic riding services to hundreds of children and adults with disabilities every year.
The ranch is located on about 200 acres south of Bellevue at 114 Calypso Lane. For more information, contact Swiftsure Therapeutic Ranch at 578-9111 or visit www.swiftsureranch.org.
