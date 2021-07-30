The Blaine County Fair returns to Carey next week, Aug. 2-7, with its usual array of animals, crafts and entertainment.
Market animals including poultry, swine, sheep and cows will be shown, judge and awarded ribbons throughout the week before they’re auctioned off on Saturday, Aug. 7. The sale highlights one of the many functions of the Blaine County Fair: supporting 4-H. Representing the head, the heart, the hand, and the health, 4-H is a youth program that mentors kids through agriculture. With participants ranging from ages 5-18, many 4-H participants use the fair as a way to raise money for college.
Growing up in 4-H, fair board member Devra Mary became a leader herself. She originally joined the organization to raise lambs to buy a horse.
“It’s about learning responsibility on a grand scale as it relates to taking care of a project,” Mary said about 4-H.
While the exhibition carries on, Friday brings one of the most exciting events: the Chuckwagon Dutch Oven Cook Off. Fairgoers can see demonstrations and learn recipes over real fire. Anyone can compete for the $100 prize. Competitors in the past have made everything from lamb stew to peach cobbler. Sampling and judging will take place 1-3 p.m.
The Market Animal Sale takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, granting the public a chance to bid on and buy livestock. After that, attendees get to revel in the Buyers’ Luncheon. Pork, lamb and beef will be slow cooked in a 5-foot deep pit throughout the night before, smoked with a mix of charcoal and corn husks. The Kid’s Rodeo follows the meal.
Aside from livestock, the Blaine County Fair also has an exhibit for craft and hobby enthusiasts. All residents can contribute needlepoint, photography, flower arrangements, vegetables, painting, photography, quilts, etc. Anyone who wants to submit entries has to bring their items to the University of Idaho Extension building in Hailey between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. Judges will award ribbons and prizes. The fair has music and food, too. Another fun event is the scarecrow competition. Winners take home cash. Past years have seen the likes of disco scarecrows, ghost scarecrows and athlete scarecrows.
“It’s a blend of old and new activities, paying homage to the history,” Mary said. “There’s a lot of things to do on hot summer days, and it is a bit of a drive. But going to Carey feels like going to a long away destination, even though it happens to be in your backyard.”
For more information, visit www.blainecountyidahofair.com.
