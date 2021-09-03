The 96th Bellevue Labor Day Celebration will take place on Monday, Sept. 6, with a customary noon parade, followed by music and events in Memorial Park from 1-6 p.m. There will be five bands, activities for kids and a beer garden for the adults.
Labor Day has been Bellevue’s traditional summer celebration for nearly 100 years, when families come together for barbecues, music and a parade featuring farming machines from yesteryear, and an assortment of wagons, livestock, cars, ridden and driven by the city’s most enthusiastic citizens.
“I am very excited to get back to celebrating Labor Day like Bellevue is used to doing,” said Mayor Ned Burns. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy a day jam packed with fun!”
This year’s Labor Day grand marshal is The Hunger Coalition, a nonprofit organization that has been serving the community since 2003. The group has grown from a small team of volunteers collecting and distributing food to local families, working out of an office the size of a closet, into a 13,000 square foot Community Food Center in Bellevue, complete with commercial kitchen and cafe, next generation food pantry, heated greenhouses, and expanded warehouse space.
There will be craft vendors and entertainment in Memorial Park and a new “Heritage Booth” celebrating Bellevue’s past. U.S. Navy Veteran Richard Fife will join in the parade and make a presentation at the park honoring Navy submarine veterans. A new submarine is scheduled to join the United States Navy fleet in the summer of 2023 and will be named the USS Idaho.
Food vendors include: The Taco Fix, Taqueria el Pastor #1, Snow Shave Sun Valley, Los Dos Amigos, Krafty, Churrolicious, and La Perunita.
Other vendors include Southpaw Leather, Fairyland Creations, Tin Barn Collective, Tom’s Mini Trains and Bounce Houses, and Brooks Country Creations.
The city thanks sponsors Atkinsons, Building Material Thrift, ROI Construction, Home Care Craftsman, Old Glory Firewood, MASM Motors, Mahoney’s, Silver Dollar Saloon, Swenke Landscaping and Kirsten Shultz Photography.
There is no fee or pre-registration required to enter the Bellevue Labor Day Parade, scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m. Entrants are asked to gather starting at 11 a.m. on Second Avenue at the bike path, north of Cedar, on parade day. An entry form can be completed (but is not required) to give organizers an idea of who to expect: https://forms.gle/QZt2rFK3hmGFwuaq6.
